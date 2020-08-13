Roadside bomb hits U.S.-led coalition truck in southern Iraq

BAGHDAD, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — A roadside bomb explosion destroyed a truck belonging to the U.S.-led coalition forces in Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq, the Iraqi military said Wednesday.

The blast took place in al-Bataha intersection near the provincial capital Nasiriyah, some 370 km south of Baghdad, and resulted in the burning of one of the convoy’s trucks, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a brief statement.

This is the third attack within a week against civilian convoys contracted with the international coalition in Iraq.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but unidentified militant groups have frequently targeted U.S.-led coalition convoys, which usually travel from neighboring Kuwait to the coalition bases in central and northern Iraq.

More than 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against the Islamic State militants, mainly providing training and advising to the Iraqi forces.

The troops are part of the U.S.-led coalition that has also been conducting air raids against IS targets in both Iraq and Syria. Enditem