Roadside bombs blast kills 8 civilians in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan

A roadside bomb blast in the restive southern part of Afghanistan on Wednesday left at least eight civilians dead, an official confirmed.

Umer Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor in Helmand, told Anadolu Agency that the incident took place in the Musa Qala district.

The Taliban have not commented on the incident yet, although the Afghan official blamed the the insurgents for planting the improvised explosive device.

Earlier this month, at least three people were killed and more than ten others wounded following a heavy blast in a football ground in the southeastern Khost province

The resurging violence in Afghanistan comes on the heels of reduction in violence week in line with the landmark deal between the U.S. and Taliban.

The rejuvenated yet fragile Afghan peace process continues to face deadlocks as differences persist between Kabul and the Taliban over a proposed exchange of prisoners.

According to official sources, there are 12,000-15,000 inmates, including foreigners from Pakistan, Central Asia and Gulf countries, in different prisons across Afghanistan.

The Taliban have demanded the release of 5,000 of their militants in return for the release of 1,000 captives, including Afghan government officials and security personnel.

The Afghan government, however, insists on releasing them in phases along with intra-Afghan talks and a cease-fire in place.