Roadway crash kills 12 in Ecuador

QUITO, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — At least 12 people were killed, including six minors, when a van veered off the road and into a ravine in the Andean Ecuadorian province of Bolivar, the national emergency service ECU 911 said on Monday.

According to the agency, the accident was reported at 8:33 p.m. local time on Sunday (01:33 GMT on Monday) on El Torneado road, which links the towns of Chimbo and Balsapamba.

The integrated security service said it coordinated a rescue effort between the National Police, the Health Ministry and the Fire Department.

A police report indicated that “a van-like vehicle” was involved in a crash after it appeared to “lose traction and subsequently overturned.”

Initially, 11 fatalities were confirmed, but an infant less than 12 months old later died in the hospital from “multiple trauma plus respiratory arrest,” the agency said.

Local media said the deceased were members of two families, though authorities have yet to confirm that. Enditem