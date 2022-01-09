Robberies involving’soldiers’ cause consternation in Zimbabwe.

Robberies involving’soldiers’ have sparked outrage in Zimbabwe.

While President Mnangagwa warns security personnel against participating in criminal activities, businesspeople say they are afraid.

Zimbabwe’s capital is Harare.

Armed robberies involving soldiers and police officers have shocked Zimbabwe, a landlocked country in Southern Africa.

Despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s warnings that security personnel should not participate in criminal activities and his threat to use ruthless means to deal with them, businesspeople say they are living in fear.

Between January and October last year, police say they were robbed of more than (dollar)5 million.

“We live in fear; what we hear in the news on a daily basis is shocking, and to make matters worse, the robberies involve soldiers and police officers,” said jewelry trader Innocent Guyo.

The army’s spokesman, Augustine Chipwere, expressed regret for soldiers’ involvement in armed robberies and shootings during public brawls.

“The Zimbabwe Defense Forces (ZDF) regrets the loss of innocent lives and expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and communities,” he said.

He urged people to report any such incidents, as well as soldiers’ involvement in criminal activity, to the cantonment nearest them.

According to him, such conduct violates the ZDF code of conduct.

Last December, two soldiers shot and killed a man in Hatfield, Harare, during a (dollar)40,000 robbery heist, according to local media.

The two soldiers were apprehended shortly after.

An on-duty soldier from the Zimbabwe National Army’s elite commando regiment had previously been identified as one of the alleged armed robbers involved in the fatal shootout at former top police detective Joseph Nemaisa’s Chadcombe house on Dec.

The former detective, along with his two accomplices, shot him dead on the spot.

Two other soldiers allegedly conspired with bank security guards to steal (dollar)2.7 million a year ago.

Soldiers’ involvement in robberies has been the subject of several theories.

– Economic collapse and robberies

These robberies, according to a former army officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity, are linked to the country’s economic collapse and financial desperation.

“People are looking for ways to supplement their income.

Politicians squander public funds, while civil servants accept bribes.

