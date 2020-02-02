Robbie Farah hits up tennis star Eugenie Bouchard with some VERY flirty messages

NRL legend Robbie Farrah has flirted with Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard online.

The former Wests Tigers halfback sent the 25-year-old a number of Twitter messages while holidaying in Miami for Monday’s Super Bowl.

‘@geniebouchard surely you’re having a drink with me in Miami!,’ Farah tweeted along with a kissing face emoji.

Bouchard is also in Miami, where she lives while not on tour.

‘If I rub you do I get 3 wishes?’ he then tweeted, referring to the World No. 212’s nickname ‘Genie’.

After Bouchard didn’t reply, the 35-year-old admitted he was simply flirting with her for ‘s**ts and giggles’.

‘Sorry for having a laugh,’ he wrote in another tweet, before saying he was ‘shooting straight from the hip’.

Bouchard is no stranger to men reaching out to her via Twitter.

During the 2017 Super Bowl when sports fan John Goehrke asked her if she would go on a date with him if the New England Patriots won the NFL’s championship game.

In September last year, Bouchard was snapped packing on the PDA with her new boyfriend Connor Davis in Miami.

Farah and his long-term girlfriend Rina split in 2019, the same year he called time on his 17-year NRL career.