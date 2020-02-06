Robbie Savage backs Liverpool to reach 110 points in Premier League title charge

Liverpool are already 22 points in front of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with 13 matches still to play

Robbie Savage has backed Liverpool to reach a whopping 110 points this Premier League season, also omitting Arsenal from the top eight completely.

The Reds have dropped points just once in the league all season, and are firmly on course to rewrite most of the records in the English top flight.

Jurgen Klopp’s men could reach an unbelievable 112 points from a possible 114, blowing Manchester City’s tally of 100 from the 2017/18 season completely out of the water.

But Premier League journeyman Savage reckons they will drop points again – just once from their remaining 13 games to reach a startling 110, ending up 42 ahead of the Sky Blues in second.

“Top of the league winning it by 110 points, that’s Liverpool,” Savage said on Twitter.

“In second, Manchester City, they’ll be on 78 points.

“ Leicester in third, 74 points. In fourth it’s Chelsea, 66 points. Spurs in fifth on 63.

“ Manchester United in sixth on 61. Wolves in seventh on 60 and Sheffield United on 54 in eighth.”

Explaining why he expects them to be so far in front, Savage added: “Liverpool have got to play two of the top eight. City four of the top eight. Leicester, five.”

Reds boss Klopp insists that he is not interested in records or points tallies, insisting his side are taking each game as it comes as it is their “duty” to pick up maximum points every time they step out on the pitch.

“We don’t look at that number, that’s true,” Klopp said.

“I promise you I don’t lie: we don’t feel it. We just don’t feel it. It doesn’t feel a second like it’s really special, it just feels the hardest work.

“That’s why I am so happy the boys can go now for a week somewhere else, do what they have to do to come back recharged, refreshed. Then we prepare for Norwich and the rest of the season.

“That’s the only thing I know and all the rest we have to see. So many things can happen in football.

“We have to use the skills of the boys, we have to use the character of the boys, we have to use the power of this club and especially of this stadium. It is our duty to win football games and that’s what we’ve tried now for a while.”