Robbie Shakespeare, the bassist for Sly and Robbie, has passed away.

Sly and Robbie bassist Robbie Shakespeare passed away.

The gifted bassist will be remembered as one of Jamaica’s most prolific and sought-after musicians.

At the age of 68, Robbie Shakespeare, a talented bass guitarist, passed away.

Last year, Rolling Stone named him the 17th greatest bassist of all time.

He was also a part of the well-known duo Sly and Robbie.

The two had a long-term working relationship and friendship, unlike many other failed music collaborations.

Their longevity may have been due to the fact that they were able to balance each other’s temperaments.

The two described Sly Dunbar as the quieter, more patient of the two, while Robbie was described as direct and fiery.

According to DJ and radio host Benji B, they’re “the most famous drum and bass section of all time.”

Though Shakespeare’s claim that the duo had appeared on over 200,000 recordings is debatable, they have worked with an impressive list of musicians, including Madonna, Bob Dylan, and Black Uhuru.

For their efforts, they were nominated for two Grammy Awards.

In 1984, they took home the award for their work on Black Uhuru’s Anthem album.

In 1998, they won a Grammy for their own album, Friends.

Sly and Robbie rose to prominence after touring with Peter Tosh, the Rolling Stones’ opening act on their 1978 tour.

They were paid (dollar)100 (£75.13) per week for their work, but were given (dollar)240 (£180.30) for lunch, according to Dunbar in a 2008 interview.

To take ownership of their craft (and because it had the potential to be more lucrative), the pair also collaborated on their Taxi Records label.

Prior to that, Shakespeare ran his own record label, Bar Bells.

Shakespeare’s voice was featured in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in 2004.

Robert Warren Dale Shakespeare grew up in East Kingston.

Both of his parents were housekeepers.

They were said to be strict, and he left at the age of thirteen.

Lloyd, his older brother, was a reggae singer with The Emotions.

Robbie switched from guitar to bass guitar after seeing musician Aston Barrett, aka “Family Man” Barrett, perform.

While working on his craft in Kingston in the 1970s, Shakespeare was surrounded by talented musicians who would go on to make their mark on the world.

