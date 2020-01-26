Robert Archibald dead: Former Great Britain and NBA star dies aged 39

British basketball legend Robert Archibald who played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors as the first Scot to play in the NBA, has passed away aged 39

Former Great Britain and NBA basketball star Robert Archibald has passed away aged 39.

Archibald, who played at both forward and centre, was considered a trailblazer as the only Scot to play in the NBA, where he represented the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

Son of GB captain Bobby Archibald, the Paisley-born player attended the University of Illinois on a basketball scholarship before being drafted 32nd overall in the 2002 NBA Draft by the Grizzlies.

He spent three seasons in the NBA before heading back to Europe, playing in Spain and Ukraine before retiring after representing his country at the London 2012 Olympic games.

British Basketball Federation chairman Maurice Watkins led tributes to Archibald, stating he was a “fantastic ambassador”.

Watkins said: “He was a fantastic ambassador for Scottish and British basketball and will be fondly remembered for his great contribution to the game in our country, his talent and his great achievements,” he said.

Basketball Scotland chief executive Kevin Pringle said his death in Chicago came as a major shock as he labelled him an “inspiration”.

“He was a wonderful man and a great friend, as well as being a trailblazer and an inspiration to others,” Pringle added. “Robert loved the sport and demonstrated what can be achieved through hard work and the right attitude.

“Throughout his extraordinary career, he always played with pride and determination and was always a credit to his country, whether representing Scotland or GB at home or abroad.

“The basketball community has lost a great role model and a true friend and the thoughts of the whole community are with his family at this difficult time. We will miss him.”

Former team-mate Andrew Betts, a Great Britain centre, wrote: “I’m heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of my friend and team-mate Rob.

“He was truly one of the nicest, funniest guys I ever met. I spent some of my favourite years of basketball with him and his family on and off the court. RIP big fella.”