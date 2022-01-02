Robert Bruce, the cast member of Comic Book Men, died at the age of 62. His body was discovered in a storage facility in New Jersey.

Robert Bruce, the cast member of Comic Book Men, has died at the age of 62. His body was discovered in a storage facility in New Jersey.

Robert Bruce, a cast member of the reality TV show Comic Book Men, was discovered dead in a storage facility in New Jersey.

According to police, the 62-year-old television personality was discovered in a Red Bank storage facility.

According to NJcom, the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death.

The family had grown concerned after not hearing from Bruce for a few days, according to the outlet.

Bruce may have also resided in the storage facility, according to reports.

From 2012 to 2018, AMC broadcasted Comic Book Men.

During his time on the show, Bruce made over 80 appearances.

According to Bruce’s IMDB page, in addition to Comic Book Men, he also worked on Burn in Hell and Shooting Clerks.

At this time, the investigation is still open.

There will be more later…

