Robert Durst, a multimillionaire and convicted murderer, has died at the age of 78, according to the Jinx.

The Jinx: Robert Durst, a multimillionaire and convicted murderer, has died at the age of 78.

His lawyer, Chip Lewis, confirmed that the jailed multimillionaire died early Monday morning in California’s San Joaquin General Hospital.

Durst was taken to the hospital for testing while on supervised release from California Health Care Facility, where he was serving a life sentence for the murder of his longtime confidante Susan Berman.

Last September, the killer was convicted of the murder and soon after tested positive for Covid.

Mr Lewis claimed that the virus had aggravated a number of pre-existing medical conditions.

In October, the heir to a New York real estate fortune was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

After seven and a half hours of deliberation, the jury found Durst guilty of the first-degree murder of Ms Berman.

Prosecutors claim he shot Ms Berman, a long-time friend, at point-blank range in her home to keep her from telling police about Durst’s wife’s disappearance.

Ms Berman allegedly told friends that she had given Durst a false alibi for the day his wife vanished, oblivious to the fact that she was covering up a murder.

New York State Police investigators filed a criminal complaint against Durst two days after his sentencing, accusing him of second-degree murder in the long-unsolved disappearance of his wife, Kathie McCormack.

He was later charged with the murder of Ms McCormack, who went missing in 1982 at the age of 29 after a fight at their New York home and was never found.

Ms McCormack’s family requested that she be declared legally dead in 2017.

Durst is accused of killing three people over a four-decade period.

Following the disappearances of the two women, a 2015 documentary on the real estate heir revealed details of his life, including the death of Durst’s neighbor Morris Black.

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, a hugely popular HBO miniseries, reintroduced the property tycoon to the public eye and was instrumental in his conviction.

Durst’s life as a fugitive in the aftermath of the murders was revealed in the documentary, and he frequently disguised himself as a deaf-mute woman to avoid unwanted attention.

