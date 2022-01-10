The Jinx: Robert Durst, a multimillionaire and convicted murderer, has died at the age of 78.

His lawyer, Chip Lewis, confirmed that the imprisoned multimillionaire died early Monday in California’s San Joaquin General Hospital.

Durst was taken to the hospital for testing while on supervised release from the California Health Care Facility, where he was serving a life sentence for the murder of his longtime confidante Susan Berman.

Last September, the assailant was found guilty of the murder and tested positive for Covid shortly afterwards.

According to Mr Lewis, the virus aggravated a number of pre-existing medical conditions.

In October, the heir to a New York real estate fortune was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

After seven and a half hours of deliberation, jurors found Durst guilty of Ms Berman’s first-degree murder.

Prosecutors claim he shot Ms Berman, a long-time friend, in the head at point-blank range in her home to keep her from telling police what she knew about Durst’s wife’s disappearance.

Ms Berman allegedly told friends that she had given Durst a false alibi for the day his wife vanished, oblivious to the fact that she was covering up a murder.

New York State Police investigators filed a criminal complaint against Durst two days after his sentencing, accusing him of second-degree murder in the long-unsolved disappearance of his wife, Kathie McCormack.

He was later charged with the murder of Ms McCormack, who went missing in 1982 at the age of 29 after a fight at their New York home and was never found.

At the request of her family, Ms McCormack’s legal death was declared in 2017.

Durst is accused of killing three people over a four-decade period.

Following the disappearances of the two women, a 2015 documentary about the real estate heir revealed details of his life, including the death of Durst’s next-door neighbor Morris Black.

A hugely popular HBO miniseries, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, shed new light on the property tycoon and played a key role in his conviction.

Durst’s life as a fugitive in the aftermath of the murders was revealed in the documentary, and he often disguised himself as a deaf-mute woman to avoid unwanted attention.

