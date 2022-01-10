Robert Durst, a real estate heir who was convicted of murder, passed away today.

Robert Durst, a real estate heir who was convicted of murder, passed away.

Associated Press writers ANDREW DALTON and BRIAN MELLEY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was suspected in the disappearance and deaths of those around him for decades before being convicted of killing his best friend and sentenced to life in prison, has died.

He had died at the age of 78 years.

Durst died in a Stockton state prison hospital, according to his attorney Chip Lewis.

He claimed it was due to natural causes as a result of a variety of health issues.

Susan Berman was shot at point-blank range in her Los Angeles home in 2000, and Durst was convicted of it in September.

In October, he was given a life sentence.

His trial attorney, Dick DeGuerin, said he was hospitalized two days later with COVID-19.

Durst had long been suspected of murdering his wife, Kathie, who had gone missing in 1982 and had been legally declared dead.

In November, he was charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles presented evidence that Durst silenced Berman because she was about to talk to investigators and helped him cover up Kathie’s murder.

They also claimed he murdered a Texas man who discovered his true identity while hiding in Galveston after Berman’s murder.

After testifying that he shot him in self-defense, Durst was acquitted of murder in that case in 2003.

In the six-part HBO documentary series “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” Durst discussed the cases and made several damning statements, including a stunning confession made in an unguarded moment.

His name became known to a new generation as a result of the show, which drew renewed scrutiny and suspicion from authorities.

He was arrested in Berman’s murder the night before the final episode, which ended with him mumbling to himself in a bathroom while still wearing the hot mic, “You’re caught! What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

The quotes were later revealed to have been manipulated for dramatic effect, but the production – which was done with Durst’s cooperation against his lawyer and friends’ advice – uncovered new evidence, including an envelope linking Durst to the scene of Berman’s murder and incriminating statements he made.

