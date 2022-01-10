Robert Durst died at the age of 78 after being sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a friend.

Robert Durst died at the age of 78, following his sentencing for the murder of a friend.

Robert Durst, a convicted murderer, died of cardiac arrest in prison at the age of 78.

In October, the real estate mogul was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000.

On Monday, his lawyer, Chip Lewis, told the New York Times that he had died.

According to Lewis, the 78-year-old went into cardiac arrest while being tested at San Joaquin General Hospital.

After being found guilty of Berman’s murder, Durst was sentenced to life in prison at the California Health Care Facility.

According to his attorney, Dick DeGuerin, Durst was in “very bad shape” at the time of his sentencing.

His lawyer told the Los Angeles Times that the former real estate tycoon was also fighting Covid while incarcerated.

Durst was on a ventilator and had difficulty speaking and breathing at the time of his Covid diagnosis, according to DeGuerin.

On September 17, Durst was found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting Berman in the back of the head at point-blank range inside her Beverly Hills home in December 2000.

Berman was about to tell cops how she assisted in the cover-up of his first wife Kathleen Durst’s alleged murder at the time.

Durst’s first wife vanished on January 31, 1982, when she was 29 years old.

Her remains have never been discovered.

In 2017, she was pronounced dead.

Durst was never charged with his first wife’s death and has always denied any involvement in her disappearance.

Berman told friends that she gave police a false alibi in order to save him from a possible prison sentence.

Durst tested positive for COVID-19 on October 16, 2021, according to DeGuerin.

Durst was the younger brother of commercial developer Douglas Durst and the son of New York real estate mogul Seymour Durst.

He was estimated to be worth $65 million.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the US Sun team?

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.