Robert Durst has an unknown net worth.

For the murder of his best friend, ROBERT Durst was a convicted killer who will serve a lengthy sentence in prison.

Durst was sentenced on October 14, 2021, and died on January 10, 2022, in a Los Angeles court.

Robert Durst’s attorney confirmed on October 16, 2021, that he is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

“BREAKING: Robert Durst has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently on a ventilator, his attorney confirms,” LA Times reporter James Queally tweeted.

Durst died on January 10, 2022, at the age of 78.

While incarcerated, he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Durst has a net worth of (dollar)65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Durst is the brother of commercial developer Douglas Durst and is the son of New York real estate mogul Seymour Durst.

Robert was a real estate developer after graduating from Lehigh University.

Durst was sentenced to life in prison for the assassination of Berman on October 14, 2021.

A defense request for a new trial was denied by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Windham, but Durst’s attorneys said they intend to appeal.

On Friday, September 17, a jury in Los Angeles found Durst guilty of murdering Susan Berman, whom authorities believe was connected to his missing wife.

When the jury returned with a guilty verdict for first-degree murder in Berman’s death on September 14, it had been deliberating since September 14.

Berman was supposed to talk to cops about a fake alibi she allegedly gave Durst when his wife went missing in New York in 1982, according to prosecutors.

Kathie Durst, Durst’s wife, has never been found, and no charges have ever been filed in her case.

In closing arguments, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney John Lewin told jurors that Durst, 78, must be held responsible for Berman’s murder.

“Bob Durst isn’t insane.”

“He isn’t some crazed serial killer who kills just for the thrill of it,” Lewin explained.

“Don’t let this narcissistic psychopath off the hook.”

Durst’s father and brother have been charged with helping to murder his wife Kathie, who disappeared in 1982.

These allegations resurface in Durst’s trial for the murder of long-time confidant Berman, which has just resumed after a 14-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus.

“Attorneys representing Kathleen Durst’s family say (hashtag)RobertDurst brother Douglas andamp; father Seymore aided in the cover-up of Kathleen’s disappearance and murder,” tweeted Law and Crime executive producer Cathy Russon.

