Robert Durst’s final chilling mugshot, taken three weeks before his death at the age of 78, showed him breathing through a tube.

Three weeks before his death at the age of 78, ROBERT Durst’s final mugshot shows him breathing through a tube.

Breathing tubes can be seen around Durst’s ears and going into his nose in the photo released by the California Department of Corrections on Wednesday.

The former real estate agent had a history of health problems, including Covid-19 infection.

He was in a wheelchair for the majority of his trial.

Due to his health issues, which included chest pains, breathing issues, pain from a catheter, and urinary tract infections due to bladder cancer, his defense team attempted to postpone the case.

Durst was still sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his best friend Susan Berman in December 2000.

In November, he was charged with the 1982 murder of his first wife, Kathie Durst.

Prosecutors claimed Durst killed Berman to prevent her from speaking to police about his wife Kathie’s disappearance and suspected murder.

For both crimes, Durst maintained his innocence.

Berman is suspected of assisting Durst in covering up his wife’s disappearance by pretending to be Kathie during a phone call to her medical school the morning she was last seen alive, claiming to be sick.

Berman was shot and killed by Durst over two decades ago as she prepared to tell authorities about her role in Kathie’s death.

Durst died of cardiac arrest on January 10 while serving his life sentence.

Chip Lewis, his lawyer, told the New York Times on Monday that his client had died.

The 78-year-old went to San Joaquin General Hospital for testing and then went into cardiac arrest, according to Lewis.

According to his lawyer, the convicted murderer was also fighting Covid while in prison.

Durst’s lawyer, Dick DeGuerin, said his client was briefly put on a ventilator and had difficulty speaking and breathing at the time of his Covid diagnosis.

Durst was the brother of commercial developer Douglas Durst and the son of New York real estate mogul Seymour Durst.

He was estimated to be worth (dollar)65 million.

