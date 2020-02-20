Robert Durst’s murder trial attorneys begin selection of jurors who could be in court for 5 MONTHS

Attorneys will begin selecting jurors for the trial of Robert Durst Wednesday, the American real estate heir charged with the murder of his best friend after appearing in 2015’s The Jinx documentary.

Jurors in California have been screened to make sure they can serve for up to five months and Judge Mark Windham hopes to have a pool of 400 prospective panelists in the case for Durst, 76, who has pleaded not guilty to shooting Susan Berman execution-style in the back of the head in December 2000.

Lengthy interviews with filmmakers led to a damning documentary on his suspected role in three killings and before the final episode aired on HBO, he was arrested and behind bars.

He was captured by microphone after the interview muttering off-camera to himself: ‘There it is, you’re caught,’ and ‘What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.’

However court papers reveal the defense will argue the damning scene was a result of editing.

In court papers filed months after he recorded the interview, prosecutors said they had moved quickly to secure Durst’s arrest upon learning he had ‘confessed to killing multiple people’ in the documentary and might try to run once The Jinx finale was broadcast.

Durst – who is believed to be worth $100million – told authorities shortly after his arrest that he smoked marijuana daily and was under the influence of methamphetamine during his interview for The Jinx.

Prosecutors contend Durst silenced Berman – the daughter of a well-known Las Vegas mob boss – from telling investigators what she knew about the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathleen, in New York.

Berman, 55, was found slain a couple of months after police in New York were reported to have reopened an investigation into the fate of Durst’s spouse, who was a medical student.

The jury is also expected to hear testimony from a mutual friend of Durst and Berman. Nathan ‘Nick’ Chavin testified in pretrial hearings that Durst admitted to him that he killed wife Kathleen Durst and that Berman was terrified of him because of it.

Chavin claims Durst told him about Kathleen’s alleged fate: ‘I had to. It was her or me. I had no choice.’

They plan to present evidence Durst also killed a neighbor in Galveston, Texas, in 2001 to protect his identity while he was living on the run from what he expected would be charges in his wife’s death.

He was never charged in his wife’s presumed killing and in 2005 was acquitted of the 2003 killing of Morris Black in Texas. Durst testified that he shot Black in self-defense and then panicked and dismembered the elderly man’s body and tossed it out to sea.

Defense lawyers contend Durst did not kill Berman and doesn’t know who did.

With little physical evidence in the case, prosecutors will be leaning heavily on Durst’s own words he allegedly said to friends and in recorded interviews he gave to the makers of six-part documentary The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst and Deputy District Attorney John Lewin.

The Jinx director Andrew Jarecki and cinematographer Marc Smerling dissected Durst’s life for the docu-series.

The investigation in Berman’s death took on new life after the documentary makers unearthed a letter Durst wrote to Berman years earlier. The envelope had nearly identical handwriting to a note sent anonymously to police directing them to Berman’s lifeless body.

The note mailed the day of the killing contained only the word ‘CADAVER’ and Berman’s address. Both letters misspelled Beverly Hills as ‘BEVERLEY.’

Durst told filmmakers that only the killer could have written the so-called cadaver letter. When confronted with the letter he sent years earlier to Berman, he couldn’t distinguish between the two, though he denied killing her.

Prosecutors have suggested in court papers that Durst, after killing Berman, had sent the note hoping her body would be discovered soon enough for the Jewish writer to receive a swift burial in keeping with her faith.

Defense lawyers recently conceded Durst wrote the letter, though they have said it could have been sent by someone who didn’t kill her but knew there was a body in her house.

That claim is undermined by what Durst told Lewin in a New Orleans jail cell after his arrest in March 2015. He spent nearly three hours talking with the prosecutor who had been on his tail for two years.

Durst told Lewin that ‘whoever wrote that note had to be involved in Susan’s death.’

‘I know that when you killed Susan, that was not something you wanted to do,’ Lewin said. ‘Do you know how I know that?’

‘Umm, I’m gonna stay away from killing Susan,’ Durst said.

‘You know that the killer left a note. Right?’ Lewin said.

‘I know that,’ Durst said.

Durst, who told Lewin he didn’t like communicating with people, said he has not always told the truth. Defense lawyers have suggested their client has not always been reliable.

Durst told Lewin he was high on methamphetamine during the 20 hours of interviews he gave for The Jinx, though he said he stood by his answers.

The defense plans on stating the case is based on hearsay.

‘Our defense is, one, he didn’t do it, and, two, they can’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he did it,’ defense lawyer David Chesnoff said. ‘It is a highly circumstantial case and we will have strong responses to explain the circumstances.’

Prosecutor Lewin said about the Berman murder trial: ‘His attempt to prohibit the jury from learning what she said about him killing his wife is the most recent chapter in the defendant’s 36-year quest to evade responsibility for the heinous crimes he has committed.’

Opening statements are not expected until the week of March 2.