Robert Durst’s net worth and cause of death have been revealed months after the killer of HBO’s The Jinx was revealed.

Robert Durst’s net worth and cause of death have been revealed months after his killer was revealed following HBO’s The Jinx.

Robert Durst, a convicted murderer, died of cardiac arrest in prison at the age of 78.

In October, the real estate mogul received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000.

According to Durst’s lawyer, Dick DeGuerin, he was in “very bad shape” at the time of his sentencing and was diagnosed with Covid-19 a few days later.

On September 17, Durst was found guilty of first-degree murder for shooting Berman in the back of the head at point-blank range inside her Beverly Hills home in December 2000.

Berman was about to tell cops how she assisted in the cover-up of his first wife Kathleen Durst’s alleged murder.

Durst’s first wife, who was 29 years old at the time of his disappearance, vanished on January 31, 1982.

Her remains have never been discovered.

In 2017, her death was declared.

Durst has a net worth of (dollar)65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What did Robert Durst’s legal team have to say about it?

Robert Durst’s lawyers have insisted that there was no weapon, fingerprints, or fibers linking him to the disappearance and death of his first wife.

Defense attorneys David Z Chesnoff and Dick DeGuerin expressed disappointment with the guilty verdict in Susan Berman’s murder and stated that they planned to appeal.

Is Kathleen Durst still alive?

Kathleen, Robert Durst’s first wife, has never been found, and no charges have ever been filed in her case.

Susan Berman, on the other hand, was about to tell cops how she assisted in the cover-up of Robert Durst’s first wife Kathleen Durst’s alleged murder.

Robert Durst fatally shot her in December 2000, and was convicted of the crime in 2021.

Kathleen Durst died in 2017.

Who was Robert Durst, and where did he come from?

Durst, 78, is the brother of commercial developer Douglas Durst and the son of New York real estate mogul Seymour Durst.

He went on to become a real estate developer after graduating from Lehigh University.

The Jinx, a documentary series about Durst, premiered in 2015.

Susan Berman, who was fatally shot in her home in Los Angeles, California, in December 2000, was found guilty in September 2021.

Robert Durst was found not guilty of the 2001 murder.

Durst’s murder trial in 2003 was acquitted by the jury due to a lack of sufficient forensic evidence.

Prosecutors were unable to produce sufficient evidence because Morris Black’s head was never recovered by police…

