ROBERT HARDMAN on how Britain’s departure from the EU was for the most part good-natured

At least there was one point on which Remainer and Brexiteer could agree last night. This was a very British farewell.

Here in a jam-packed Parliament Square, there were no hysterics, no tears – and no pyrotechnics, either.

Yet there was no downplaying the enormity of the moment – fireworks or no fireworks – as the original helmsman of Brexit, Nigel Farage, steered his life’s project across the finish line before leading thousands of his true believers in the National Anthem.

After all the polarised nastiness of the past three years, Britain’s departure from the European Union was for the most part good-natured and magnanimous, if tinged with a sense of weariness.

Moments earlier, as the 11pm quitting hour drew near, the beaming Brexit Party leader had quoted the words of former Labour prime minister Tony Blair earlier in the day. ‘Tony Blair has said today there’s no point looking back!’ said Mr Farage, to big applause. ‘How about that? A crowd of Brexiteers cheering Tony Blair!’

He then delivered a ringing endorsement of the Prime Minister: ‘I believe we have, in Boris Johnson, a Conservative prime minister who is saying all of the right things. Our hopes and our trust are now bound up with what Boris Johnson does.’

And with that, he began the countdown to ‘the greatest moment in the modern history of our great nation’. All across the UK, there were scattered celebrations and wakes taking place last night, including a series of ‘Leave A Light On For Scotland’ candlelit vigils north of the border and two Brexit rallies in central London.

Yet no one was exactly swinging from the chandeliers. Even among the ultras of the Leave brigade, gathered in Parliament Square last night, the mood was more one of boisterous pride than delirium. For some of the older members of the crowd, this was the culmination of almost half a century’s political activism.

Yet most seemed content just to sing Rule Britannia and wave a flag rather than bang on about WTO rules and free trade agreements. As for all those diehard Remainers, who once besieged this place daily draped in EU flags, I saw just one yesterday. He did not stay long.

Shortly before the big moment, Mr Johnson delivered a folksy fireside television message to the nation from Downing Street. ‘This is not an end but a beginning,’ he said, channelling the post-Alamein words of his hero Winston Churchill. ‘This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act in our great national drama.’

There was, it must be said, a certain crack-of-dawn look to the PM’s hair. Though this was surely an occasion for the Downing Street comb, it had clearly been mislaid.

Not that many people will have noticed. Neither the BBC nor ITV chose to broadcast his message live and no one was watching it in Parliament Square.

Mr Farage and his Brexit battalions had been left to bring their own portable stage on the back of a truck and they were having a sing-song while the PM was trying to address the nation. Cometh the moment, there was not a squeak from Big Ben, still shrouded in scaffolding. Instead, a recording of the Westminster chimes was played through Mr Farage’s public address system on the stroke of 11.

For real bongs, we had to turn to Tony Appleton, 80, the town crier of Chelmsford, who had come with a big brass bell. There was plenty of cheering from the Brexiteers in the square, of course, but the mood was more restrained beyond. The Government had settled for understated patriotism, commissioning a red, white and blue light show for Downing Street and the buildings along Whitehall plus Union flags on every flagpole, including those along The Mall.

There were certainly none of the elaborate stunts we saw when a previous Conservative government took Britain into Europe.

Contrast last night’s event to the great hullabaloo when we joined the European Economic Community at one minute past midnight on January 1, 1973.

Back then, a special Whitehall unit had spent more than a year planning a series of national celebrations under the banner of ‘Fanfare For Europe’.

The festivities ran for days on end either side of the magic moment. There was a Fanfare For Europe football match at Wembley between the existing EEC nations and the newcomers (the UK, Ireland and Denmark – who won 2-0).

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family turned out at the Royal Opera House for a Fanfare For Europe gala evening, including readings by Laurence Olivier and Judi Dench.

Last night, while the Prime Minister held a modest drinks party inside Downing Street, a number of private Brexit parties were underway across the capital.

Among the most sought-after invitations was the ‘Britain Leaving The European Union’ dinner at 5 Hertford Street, the private members’ club in Mayfair.

Here more than 100 leading lights of the Leave movement, including Sir Iain Duncan Smith, Bill Cash and Sir Bernard Jenkin, heard Churchill’s biographer Andrew Roberts put the moment in context: ‘I’ve heard many things described as ‘historic’ – football matches, TV programmes, even a speech by Theresa May. But, as an historian, I can guarantee and certify for you that Brexit night truly is historic.’

So much for the plague of locusts we had once been promised come this day. Remember all those predictions of food and drug shortages? Back in December 2018, Kent County Council was even warning that ‘dead bodies may remain uncollected’ unless Britain opted for a soft Brexit.

Next came dark talk of gridlock across the South East. Best of all was last October’s warning by an unnamed minister of an epidemic of ‘dogging’ along the M20 by bored lorry drivers trapped in lay-bys for days on end.

When I checked in with Kent Police last night, their chief concern was a spate of thefts in the Tonbridge area. And the only thing threatening the smooth flow of traffic through Dover docks? England rugby fans heading for tomorrow’s big game in Paris.