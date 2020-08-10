Robert Pattinson Lied To Christopher Nolan About ‘Batman’ Screen Test

Robert Pattinson attempted to keep his “The Batman” audition a secret from Christopher Nolan, who helmed the “Dark Knight” trilogy, but the latter had an idea that he wanted to be the next Caped Crusader.

The “Twilight” actor opened up about his “The Batman” audition in a recent interview with The Irish Times. He admitted that he lied to the “Tenet” director when he was about to attend the screen test. However, he was so bad at lying because Nolan figured out that he was auditioning for the movie.

“It’s funny because Chris is so secretive about everything to do with his movies. And then I had to be really secretive about Batman stuff,” Pattinson said.

“So I had to lie to Chris about having to go for a screen test – I said I had a family emergency. And as soon as I said ‘it’s a family emergency’ he said: ‘You’re doing the Batman audition, aren’t you?’”

Pattinson and Nolan worked together in the spy film “Tenet.” In a separate interview, Pattinson confessed that he learned about his casting on “The Batman” on his first day of filming Nolan’s “Tenet.”

“The morning of the first day,” Pattinson recalled the day he learned he got “The Batman” role.

“It was kind of insane. It was a very, very intense weekend. That was a crazy way to start Chris’ film. [laughs]I think I was doing the screen test, as well, on the Saturday before I started.”

Pattinson’s role in “Tenet” has somehow helped him prepare for his audition for “The Batman.” The “Good Time” star shared that he was being paired with John David Washington for Nolan’s movie, so he was forced to work out to keep up with the former professional runner.

“When I’m running on screen I’m generally paired with John David who is an ex-NFL player so it was the most unfair thing in the world,” Pattinson said.

“The maximum workout I do most of the time is a casual stroll. John David can run all day long. It was good that I ended up being pretty fit. But definitely, at the beginning, there were days I just could not walk afterwards.”

Meanwhile, Pattinson received an intense backlash from the netizens when he said that he stopped working out during the lockdown. Many were dismayed because they felt that he wasn’t serious with his superhero role. Batman is fit and muscular and fans expect Pattinson to reflect that built.