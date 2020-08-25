Robert Pattinson Looks ‘Emo’ In ‘The Batman’ Trailer; Superhero’s Appearance Explained

Robert Pattinson’s version of the superhero in “The Batman” is very different from Ben Affleck’s based on the newly released trailer, and the netizens have different opinions on his character’s appearance.

Warner Bros. released the official trailer for Pattinson’s version of the Caped Crusader during the DC FanDome event. Based on the clips, he has dark eyeliner and a very serious demeanor, so some fans described him as “emo.” Others felt that he’s depressed and going through serious issues.

“Now this Batman looks like he’s got personal issues,” one commented on the trailer.

“Batman look like he was friends with joker,” another added.

Meanwhile, some loved Batman’s new look.

“Honestly DC, just make gritty batman movies instead. This looks incredible,” another wrote.

“I like how he’s actually wearing black makeup around his eyes that doesn’t disappear as soon as he takes his mask off,” a different fan added.

“It’s not for his mask, this was his emo days,” one explained.

Twitter users also had the same observation. They described Pattinson’s appearance in “The Batman” as “emo” based on the trailer.

“So we’re bringing back the emo phase? Batman and emo doesn’t fit well with me,” one wrote on Twitter.

“Angry Batman = OK. EMO Bruce Wayne = NO. It wouldn’t take more than 2 braincells to figure out that guy would dress up like a bat at night. Come on! Bruce Wayne is the mask! He does his goth-emo-brooding in private, not in public,” @BorgoniaBorgy wrote, voicing disapproval of Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in the movie.

“Exactly Bruce is supposed to be his opposite altered ego…playboy outspoken…not emo,” another wrote.

Director Matt Reeves explained why Bruce Wayne or Batman looked that way in the trailer. He said that Pattinson was portraying a grittier character because it was during the early days of Batman and he was “far from being perfect” at the time.

“He’s trying to figure out what he can do to change this place. He’s seeing he’s not having any of the effect he wants to have,” Reeves was quoted as saying by People.

“It’s a detective story, a mystery, it’s got, of course, action, and it’s incredibly personal for him. He’s kind of a growing legend and [criminals]are afraid of him. He’s not a symbol of hope yet. One of the things he has to deal with is how he’s perceived.”