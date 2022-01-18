Roberta Metsola has been elected as the European Parliament’s new president.

Roberta Metsola has been chosen as the new President of the European Parliament.

With 458 votes, a center-right Maltese lawmaker was elected.

The European Parliament’s new President, Roberta Metsola, was elected with 458 votes, according to a tweet from the EU institution.

“I want people to believe in Europe,” says the speaker.

In order to rekindle our project’s sense of optimism and excitement.

To defend the values that unite us as Europeans,” Metsola said in a speech announcing her candidacy last week.

The European Parliament’s largest political group, the European People’s Party, is represented by the 43-year-old Maltese politician.

She graduated from law school with a focus on European law and politics and has been an EU legislator since 2013.

David Sassoli, the previous President of the European Parliament, died last week.

Sassoli had no intention of seeking re-election due to his medical condition.