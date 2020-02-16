Roberto Firmino blows Liverpool fans away with outrageous skill against Norwich

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino showed off his Brazilian flair by dragging the ball around his foot for Georginio Wijnaldum to run onto against Norwich

Liverpool fans were blown away as Roberto Firmino pulled off an outrageous skill in the win against Norwich.

The Reds left it late to maintain their unbeaten run against the Premier League’s bottom side.

Sadio Mane came off the bench to score the winning goal with 12 minutes remaining.

Jurgen Klopp’s side peppered the Canaries with 17 shots on goal.

And footage has emerged of Firmino, who has 10 goals for Liverpool this season, showing his Brazilian flair.

In the clip, there are only 14 minutes on the clock at Carrow Road.

The Reds are on the attack through Georginio Wijnaldum – but the Dutchman loses the ball under pressure.

It comes to Firmino, standing on the edge of the penalty box.

The forward gives the impression he will spread the ball to the right wing.

But the 28-year-old drags it 180 degrees to feed the midfielder, who has continued his run behind Firmino.

Wijnaldum tries to keep the ball under control but eventually loses it.

This footage was shared on Twitter on Saturday night, where it has been viewed more than 175,00 times.

It was soon republished on Reddit, where the Anfield faithful were blown away.

“Absurd skill,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “He’s playing the Prem like it’s semi-pro on FIFA.”

While a third could not believe what they had seen.

“Bobby, what the actual f***,” they said.

And a fourth added: “That was the most beautiful piece of magic I’ve ever seen.”

With a fifth simply writing: “Absolute filth.”

A sixth was left feeling sorry for the Norwich defender, with: “Jeez Bobby – that guy is probably a father.”

And a mother said: “F***ing legend.”

Liverpool’s win at Carrow Road extends their lead at the top of the table to 25 points over Manchester City.

