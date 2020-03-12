Roberto Firmino sent Jurgen Klopp message as Liverpool goal drought continues

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has not scored at Anfield all season – but Jamie Redknapp has reassured him Jurgen Klopp will continue to recognise and value his contribution

Roberto Firmino has been told not to worry about his goal drought – as Jurgen Klopp will still value his contribution.

The Brazilian No.9 has not found the back of the net in his last six games and his remarkably failed to score at Anfield all season.

The Reds have relied on Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for their goals at home, netting 16 and 10 times respectively in front of their home fans.

But ex-Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp says Firmino’s selfless role in Klopp’s team means the manager will not be concerned as he continues to be at the forefront of their link-up play.

“Firmino comes short for the ball, creates space for others, connects attacks and creates opportunities for his team-mates who love to come inside,” Redknapp wrote in his column for the Daily Mail .

“They don’t stay stranded out wide, and we saw that against Bournemouth on Saturday.

“Mane won possession centrally off of Jack Simpson before playing the ball to Salah, who made up for a poor pass by scoring anyway to make it 1-1.

“For the winner, Virgil van Dijk made an interception on the halfway line and played a through-ball into Mane, who was central again. He then beat Aaron Ramsdale from the one on one.

“Jurgen Klopp will recognise the job that Firmino is doing, too, even if he isn’t the one banging in the goals at Anfield himself.

“The Brazilian is the modern No 9 – selfless, and not purely relied upon for scoring. He is the focal point of Klopp’s 4-3-3 system.”

Liverpool got back to winning ways after two straight defeats with their 2-1 triumph over Bournemouth on Saturday.

They will host Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday looking to overcome a 1-0 deficit and reach the quarter-finals.

They then head to Everton in their next Premier League action at Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby a week on Monday (March 16).