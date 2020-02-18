Roberto Firmino to Bayern Munich transfer ruled out as Liverpool plot to keep No9

Liverpool talisman Roberto Firmino has been linked with a summer move away but those rumours have been quashed with the Reds looking to raid the Bundesliga for either Jadon Sancho or Timo Werner

Liverpool will not be offloading Roberto Firmino this summer despite their interest in new forward options.

The Reds have been linked with moves for Bundesliga stars Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner as both players consider their futures.

But the pair will be bought in to compliment, not replace, Firmino in Jurgen Klopp’s attack reports the Athletic’s James Pearce.

The Brazilian had been linked with German champions Bayern Munich, who themselves are looking to reinvigorate an ageing squad which is likely to be headed by a new manager.

The Bavarians have the prolific Robert Lewandowski leading their attack, although Firmino has shown his ability to play as a false nine and would be a huge addition to any team.

There seems to be no chance of him leaving Anfield though with Liverpool set to add the Premier League title to their Champions League success last term.

The Reds have shown their financial capabilities by adding the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Allison in recent times and will look to build on their success.

Sancho is of interest to the Merseyside club and Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund connections make the links inevitable, but the English winger is likely to go for at least £100m .

That price tag is thought to be an issue for Liverpool meaning a move for Werner is more likely with the RB Leipzig forward enjoying his most productive season in front of goal.

Rumours have circulated that discussions over a deal for the German are underway but no concrete news has been shared as of yet.

Leipzig remain in contention for the Bundesliga title and have experienced a steep upward trajectory meaning a move away is not a certainty for Werner.