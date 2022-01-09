Robin could make an appearance in the Glasgow Batgirl film set.

As we count down the days until film crews take over the streets of Glasgow to shoot scenes for the new Batgirl film, excitement is building among Glasgow movie fans.

On January 11, when the shoot closes down St Vincent Street in the city center, we might get our first glimpse of Leslie Grace as the female vigilante.

Over the course of January, the action will shift to locations such as the Trongate, Glasgow Cross, and Saltmarket, as well as Tontine Lane.

And, if the rumors are true, as confirmed by Batman’s (cameo) appearance in the film, the Glasgow streets may also witness Robin providing ‘hawners’ to Batgirl as she battles the baddies – aka Firefly and Killer Moth.

According to the Brazilian comic book website Naço DC, American actor Joshua Bassett is in talks to play Batman’s junior counterpart, a rumor that gained traction after he revealed that he was “working on something super secret” on social media.

Meanwhile, Universo DC Comics, a Brazilian comic book account, points to a post by movie stunt car builders Picture Vehicles Ltd, which may or may not show them building a red and yellow car, similar to the one seen in the comic books.

“With filming beginning, this piece belonging to one of the vehicles in the movie ‘Batgirl’ is drawing attention for its colors,” Universo DC Comics tweeted.

Picture Vehicles Ltd, of course, revealed some juicy details by confirming that they will be heading to Glasgow to “wreck some cars” and that the Batgirl shoot will include “a little bit” of motorcycle action.

They also claimed to have created components for a ‘hero vehicle’ that is a’masterpiece,’ which could be Robin’s vehicle.

We’ll find out soon enough!