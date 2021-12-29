Robin Fransman, an anti-lockdown economist and vaccine skeptic, died of Covid just weeks after refusing to take the vaccine.

Robin Fransman, a vaccine skeptic and anti-lockdown economist, died of Covid a few weeks after refusing to get vaccinated.

A DUTCH economist, who downplayed Covid’s impact and refused to be vaccinated, died of the virus yesterday at the age of 53.

Robin Fransman, a well-known Covid policymaker and vaccine skeptic, revealed that he had tested positive for the virus almost a month ago.

He died on December 28 in Amsterdam, according to Parool, after learning of his diagnosis on December 3.

In a piece for the magazine ESB in April of last year, the economist first spoke out about the coronavirus measures.

He became more critical, and he used his social media platforms to promote a variety of conspiracy theories, some of which dismissed Long Covid as a myth.

He also questioned the vaccines’ efficacy and vowed not to get vaccinated against the disease.

He tweeted on November 28 that he was not vaccinated but that it was “fine” for “vulnerable people” to get vaccinated.

He tested positive five days later and was admitted to the hospital shortly after.

He died exactly one month after sending his tweet.

Fransman founded Herstel-NL in February, a contentious organization that lobbied for an alternative to lockdowns in the Netherlands.

In a later interview with the newspaper AD, he stated that Herstel-NL wished to give industry sectors the freedom to make their own safe decisions for the benefit of all.

“Strict measures and lockdowns may help some, but not all,” he argued.

“Because this is dangerous for students, hospitality workers, shopkeepers, and many other members of society.”

“The lives of the vulnerable are important, but so are the lives of the less vulnerable; we need to find a better balance.”

In response to Fransman’s tweet about his coronavirus status, a healthcare worker on Twitter commented on his death.

“How tragic and pointless.

She wrote, “Strength to those who survived him.”

“Unnecessary certainly, but a personal choice; by not wanting to vaccinate, it may be a lesson for others,” wrote another user in response.

He isn’t the first person to rely on his inherent immunity.”

Others complained that discussing Fransman’s vaccination status in posthumous replies to his tweets was disrespectful.

