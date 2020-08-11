Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Williams Explains Why She Feels Like A ‘Roadside Memorial’

Ahead of the sixth anniversary of Robin Williams’ death, daughter Zelda Williams said the day is a private affair and that she won’t be online.

“Tomorrow is Dad’s death anniversary. As always, I will not be here,” Zelda wrote on Twitter on Monday. The 31-year-old explained the toll the day takes on her.

“It’s hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world’s need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss. As I’ve said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial—a place, not a person—where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed,” she wrote.

She added sometimes the outpouring leaves her “emotionally buried under a pile of other’s memories instead of my own. After all, even roses by the truckloads still weigh a ton.”

“Tomorrow, it is simply too much. In my stead, if you find yourself in crisis and seek out this page hoping to be close to him somehow, please, use any of the following resources if you find you need them. Whoever out there needs to hear it, please use this as your signpost in the desert. Reach out. Seek help. Keep fighting,” she concluded.

Robin, an Oscar-winning actor, died by suicide at the age of 63.

“Robin Williams passed away this morning. He has been battling severe depression of late. This is a tragic and sudden loss. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time,” his representative confirmed to E! News at that time.

On Monday, Zelda shared contact information for organizations including the National Suicide Prevention Hotline to help those in need.

Meanwhile, on July 21, Zelda celebrated her father’s 69th birthday by making donations to several local homeless shelters.

“Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can. Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today,” she tweeted.