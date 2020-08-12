Robin Williams Documentary ‘Robin’s Wish’ Reveals His Final Days, Final Wish

A new documentary on actor Robin Williams will shed light on his final days and his struggle with the neurodegenerative disorder Lewy Body Dementia.

In the documentary titled “Robin’s Wish,” his widow, Susan Schneider Williams, as well as friends and colleagues talk about how the actor did not seem like himself in the days leading up to his death.

“There was something eroding within him,” David E Kelley, who created Williams’ last television show “The Crazy Ones,” said in the trailer for the upcoming documentary.

Williams’ widow revealed that the actor felt himself breaking down during his final days, saying, “My husband had unknowingly been battling a deadly disease. Nearly every region of his brain was under attack – he experienced himself disintegrating.”

Williams died by suicide at the age of 63 in August 2014. However, it was only through his autopsy that it was found that he had been suffering from the neurological disease.

Schneider Williams revealed in a statement that her husband suffered from “anxiety, paranoia, insomnia, scary altered realities and a roller coaster of hope and despair” in the year before he took his own life.

“With our medical team’s care we chased a relentless parade of symptoms but with very little gain,” she said in a statement via Collider. “It wasn’t until after Robin’s passing, in autopsy, that the source of his terror was revealed: he had diffuse Lewy body disease. It was one of the worst cases medical professionals had seen.”

As for the title of the documentary, Schneider Williams previously explained that it was her husband’s greatest wish to be able to help people feel “less afraid.”

“We had been discussing what we wanted our legacies to be in life,” she said. “When it was our time to go, how we wanted to have made people feel. Without missing a beat, Robin said, ‘I want to help people be less afraid.'”

She also credited the process of making the documentary for helping her understand more about his condition.

“Robin’s Wish” director Tylor Norwood, whose other credits include “The United States of Detroit” and “Paper Tigers,” described the documentary as a “retelling of an ending to a story that was never done the justice it deserved.”

“So I hope this film rights a wrong that was done to him, and takes away a cloud that has unjustly hung over his legacy for far too long,” Norwood said in a statement.

“Robin’s Wish” is not the first documentary to explore William’s life. A 2018 HBO documentary titled “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” saw fellow celebrities paying tribute to the actor, who is considered one of the best comedians of all time.

“Robin’s Wish” comes to digital and VOD on Sept. 1.