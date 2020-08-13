‘Rocket League’ Goes Free-To-Play, Introduces Cross-Platform Progression

The next update for “Rocket League” promises to be a big one for the car racing/soccer title as it will make the game both free-to-play on all platforms and will introduce cross-platform progression.

This next update will also mark the departure of “Rocket League” from Steam completely even as the game debuts on Epic Games Store. Thus, to take advantage of cross-platform progression after you upgrade, developer Psyonix says players will be prompted to link to an existing Epic Games account.

Psyonix notes that after you link an Epic Games profile, you’ll be asked to set a Primary Platform. That will serve as the source of progression, including your Rocket Pass Progress, Competitive Rank, and XP Level, for all the platforms you connect, Engadget reports.

The moment you finish setting that up, you’ll be able to link your PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Nintendo Switch Online, and Steam accounts.

Should you change your mind, Psyonix says you can unlink platforms and switch primaries. However, you won’t be able to link any platform you remove to another Epic Games account.

Regarding items in your inventory, the feature will allow you to share all earned free drops, season rewards, shop purchases, Rocket Pass items, blueprints, and Rocket League-branded DLC. Platform-exclusive items and credits, though, cannot be shared.

Premium DLC Packs cannot be shared either, however, Psyonix is working to make them accessible across platforms in the future.

Described as soccer but with rocket-powered cars, “Rocket League” was first released for Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 4 in 2015. Ports for Xbox One and Nintendo Switch followed.

“Rocket League” has up to eight players assigned to each of the two teams, using rocket-powered vehicles to hit a ball into their opponent’s goal and score points over the course of a match. The game includes single-player and multiplayer modes that can be played both locally and online.

According to Engadget, Psyonix has also clarified that to reduce the risk of fraud, you can only trade purchased items on the platform you bought them on. For example, you can’t buy something on PlayStation then jump over to Xbox to trade it.

You will also need at least 500 Credits to trade unless you’ve been playing “Rocket League” before the launch of the free-to-play function.