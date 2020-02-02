Rocket League servers down again: Psyonix Twitter confirm maintenance for game

Hello everyone, we are putting Rocket League into maintenance mode. Updates to follow when PsyNet access is restored.

Rocket League looks to be suffering from more server issues for a second day in a row.

There’s numerous reports this evening of Rocket League’s servers not working once again and an upate from Psyonix confirmed that the game was indeed having issues.

“Hello everyone, we are putting Rocket League into maintenance mode. Updates to follow when PsyNet access is restored.”

A follow up message from the team reads:

“Maintenance mode is still engaged, but we are letting some players online so we can gather more information. We’re also working with @GCPcloud to help with our investigation. Updates to follow.”

For those who dont know the above Twitter handle, that’s the Google Cloud Platform.

Rocket League was impacted by issues late Saturday and the problems all weekend lead to the cancellation of the games esports league matches.

A message from the developer confirmed they would be moving these to a later date due to the ongoing issues.

“Today’s RLCS matches have been postponed and will be moved to a later date,” Rocket League support explained earlier today..

“We understand that this is frustrating, but we feel it is in the best interest of competitive integrity to move them rather than attempt to play them out. We, apologise and we’ll have more updates soon.”

More to follow.