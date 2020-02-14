Rocket science, adverts and beetroot packing: Five footballers with unusual side jobs

Some former Liverpool, Manchester United, West Ham and West Brom stars have all had strange alternative careers

Football at the highest level is a lucrative business – but some players like to dabble in other careers too.

You won’t see Lionel Messi stacking shelves at ASDA or Tesco anytime soon.

However, that doesn’t mean other stars haven’t tried their hand at trades or academia.

Behind the scenes, plenty of footballers are just like your average man off the street.

Some sought a bit of extra cash before their careers properly took off. Others called it quits and fancied a complete change in direction.

As Starsport has uncovered, there certainly isn’t a one-size-fits-all side job – even for footballers.

The legendary goalkeeper was a force of nature for Manchester United.

He won five Premier League titles at Old Trafford and was a member of the historic 1999 treble-winning side.

But before making it big at Brondby in 1987, Schmeichel was involved in the textile industry.

He then had a stint as a sales manager at the World Wildlife Fund before being offered a job in advertising.

In recent years, the 56-year-old has hosted his own show on Russian TV.

The former striker and manager is a regular pundit on Sky Sports these days.

But, somewhat bizarrely, he’s also your man if you need a rocket fixing.

Dowie is a trained engineer and bagged a degree from Southampton University.

He then spent time working at British Aerospace while still turning out in non-league.

Striker, manager and rocket scientist. What a guy.

Hislop is a goalkeeping cult hero after high profile stays at West Ham, Newcastle and Portsmouth in the Premier League.

The 50-year-old wasn’t just an influential force between the sticks, though.

Hislop graduated from Washington’s Howard University with a degree in mechanical engineering.

While turning out for his college side, he was also interning at NASA – as you do.

Definitely the one former footballer you’d love to have on your pub-quiz team.

The Horse is a lower-league legend and man of the people.

The burly ex-target man played in the Premier League for Birmingham and West Brom.

However, he had to scrap to get to the top and was initially working as a bricklayer while turning out for non-league Halifax.

When Fulham came calling, Kevin Keegan urged him to pack his hod away.

But since retiring, Horsfield has gone back to his roots. The 46-year-old runs his own maintenance company and a charitable foundation to help the homeless.

Lambert lived the dream after getting an England call up and strutting his stuff for boyhood club Liverpool.

But things had been very different just a few years before.

The hardworking forward toiled in the lower leagues before finally reaching the big time with Southampton.

It certainly wasn’t an easy journey to Anfield. He started out at Blackpool and didn’t make the grade.

That left him in last chance saloon at Macclesfield. And, during Lambert’s time at Moss Rose, he was forced to work in beetroot factory after struggling to make ends meet.