Rockies GM focused on moving forward with Arenado

A week after offering a terse “no comment” on the situation, Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich opened up slightly on Tuesday when asked about his relationship with star third baseman Nolan Arenado.

“We’ve seen each other, we haven’t sat yet (to talk), but I trust that we will,” Bridich told reporters. “… I’m sure we’ll find the right time to do it.”

Arenado’s name has swirled in trade rumors lately after reports said he was unhappy with Bridich’s limited efforts to add talent to Colorado’s roster this offseason. Bridich acknowledged the team had listened to offers for Arenado, and reports suggested that Arenado — just one year into an eight-year, $260 million contract — would prefer to be traded.

Asked if Arenado, 28, is available via trade, Bridich side-stepped the question, saying, “We’re focused on the season here.”

As to his relationship with the team’s star third baseman, Bridich downplayed concerns as issues that can be worked out through communication, saying his focus is on “moving forward into the season.”

“You try to be on the same page as much as you can, and that takes conversation, it takes time,” Bridich said. “Sometimes there are just natural disagreements or there’s miscommunication over time, so you work to continue to work to right the ship.”

Meeting reporters Sunday, Arenado declined to be specific about whether he requested a trade.

“There were different talks,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it went to those lengths, but there were different things we did talk about, for sure, about where we’re headed.”

He also reiterated that he’s all-in on the Rockies in 2020, saying that “nothing has changed” and he “doesn’t hold grudges.”

Arenado, a five-time All-Star who is entering his eighth major-league season, battted .315 with 41 home runs and 118 RBIs last season. He led the National League in home runs in 2018 with 38 and tied for the lead two other times — 42 in 2015 and 41 in 2016.

Arenado is a career .295 hitter with 227 homers and 734 RBIs. He also has seven Gold Glove awards in his seven seasons.

–Field Level Media