Rocksteady Has Dream Match With ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ For 2022

Though most of the big news emerging from Dc FanDome revolved around new movies from DC Comics, a couple of video games still made sure to grab headlines.

One of them was the curiously titled “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” that was rumored to launch a DC video game universe. In a panel hosted by actor Will Arnett, the first trailer for the battle between the DC Universe’s team of premier heroes and grimy anti-heroes was shown for the entire internet to behold.

As a large metallic ship (operated by the robotic Brainiac) hovers over the devastated city of Metropolis, the voice of Amanda Waller shouts that a mission has gone wrong. Harley Quinn is then shown acting slightly crazy, well for Harley at least, as she confirms that Task Force X has lost the target.

Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark are then directed by Waller to head to the Metropolis Grand Hotel to engage with “Alpha Target” even as she threatens to set off the bombs in their heads. As OutKast’s “B.O.B. – Bombs Over Baghdad” played in the background, the Suicide Squad set out to kill Brainiac’s alien forces.

Arriving at the hotel, a helicopter nearly crashes into the building before the Alpha Target rescues the pilot. The foursome then beholds who the Alpha Target is, Superman. As Superman hovers over the building holding the helicopter’s pilot, he then uses his heat vision on the helpless aviator.

Rocksteady Studios Creative Director Sefton Hill joined Arnett to reveal “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” takes place in the same universe as the “Batman: Arkham” video games, notes Comic Book Resources.

“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” is a hybrid of previous Rocksteady games with gunplay added in. Each member of the Suicide Squad has their own movement that is unique to them. Metropolis will exist as the fifth character in the game. The home of Superman will serve as an open-world experience for the gamer.

There is a single-player option for “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,” but there is also a co-op game of up to four players. Gamers can switch between characters at any time during the game, so they won’t be stuck with just one experience.

Since the Justice League is part of the game’s title, Superman will likely not be the lone member of the team to face the Suicide Squad. It’s still too early to determine which other heavy hitters will join the Man of Steel against Waller’s criminals.

Perhaps the one sad thing about the trailer is that the game will not be available until 2022. By then, it would likely be safe to assume that it will be released for next-gen consoles.