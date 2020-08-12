Rocksteady Studios Hints ‘Suicide Squad’ Game

Rocksteady Studios has been silent for the past five years after they released “Arkham Knight” for the PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One. While the rest of the “Arkham” series drew love from fans of the Dark Knight, it is now on the verge of releasing a new DC title.

The London, England-based video game developer recently posted on Twitter a teaser of what appeared to be a “Suicide Squad” game. The photo showed Superman and some sort of crosshair depicting the group’s name right on the Man of Steel’s head. Rocksteady Studios then wrote, “Target locked – #DCFanDome – August 22. #suicidesquadgame.”

The caption is as straightforward as it is: Rocksteady Studios is set to announce the game at DC Fandome on August 22. The teaser poster is simple, but for fans, it blares a lot more of what’s in store. Endgadget said that the “Suicide Squad” might face “at least one” opponent, while Eurogamer detailed a previous rumor that the new DC game might be entitled “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.”

If this is true, Rocksteady Studios’ “Suicide Squad” could face-off against the Justice League, bearing true claims to Engadget’s report. Superman is just one of the many Justice League heroes: Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, The Flash and Aquaman are still missing their crosshairs and can give the Squad some stiff battles ahead.

Forbes suggested that what Rocksteady Studios had in mind while developing the “Suicide Squad” is an “interesting concept” considering that players will have to go the total opposite: the Squad isn’t entirely good per se as compared to traditional superhero games where they control the protagonist. Instead, there is a chance players will fight the good guys as level “bosses” while controlling a member of the expendable team formed by Amanda Waller.

Another question is who among the “Suicide Squad” will grace the first game. For years, the team has introduced a lot of anti-heroes made popular by the 2016 film. From the popular choices of Rick Flag, The Joker, Deadshot, Enchantress, Captain Boomerang and Harley Quinn, the “Suicide Squad” also has Count Vertigo, Bronze Tiger, Poison Ivy, Doctor Light, Oracle and many others. Cramming them all in one game will prove to be a chore for developers.

Aside from the “Squad,” Warner Bros. Montreal is also headlining another rumor pointing to a new “Batman” game. The news was reported earlier this year with Eurogamer speculating that it would revolve around the mysterious “Court of Owls” group.