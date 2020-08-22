Rocksteady’s ‘Suicide Squad,’ WB Montreal’s ‘Batman’ Could Launch DC Video Game Universe

With DC Fandome mere days away, the excitement over a couple of anticipated video games featuring DC Comics characters continues to rise.

Rocksteady Studios has already officially announced “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” complete with a teaser poster following the revelation of its title. Meanwhile, WB Montreal has only been teasing a new Batman game so far, rumored to reboot the “Arkham” franchise.

ScreenRant posits a question that has been pervading fandom, however. That the two games could possibly be connected.

Each game could focus on significant stories from DC Comics. The new game starring the Suicide Squad will likely follow the “Justice League vs. Suicide Squad” limited series that had the anti-heroes going head-to-head with DC’s premiere superhero team.

The persistent rumor regarding the Batman game though is that the main adversaries will be the mysterious Court of Owls. Introduced in 2011, the Court of Owls is a shadowy group that has operated behind the scenes of Gotham City for centuries.

More details for each game are expected to be revealed during the DC Fandome event on August 23 but would DC actually be ambitious enough to tie one to the other? Could a “DC Video Game Universe” be the long-term plan that DC Comics is plotting all along?

DC’s main competitor, Marvel Comics, could have gone ahead and done that already but they missed the opportunity. “Marvel’s Spider-Man” is already a PS4 hit but Peter Parker’s adventures and plot in that game will supposedly not have any connection to the coming “Marvel’s Avengers.”

That would seem like a missed opportunity particularly since Spider-Man will be a playable character in “Marvel’s Avengers,” albeit an exclusive for PlayStation only. It has not yet been revealed if either of these games will have any ties to “Spider-Man: Miles Morales,” which will likely launch beside the PlayStation 5.

In the case of the DC games, the Suicide Squad in the comics has barely had any ties to the Suicide Squad except for Batman villains like Harley Quinn, Deadshot, and Killer Croc being part of the former’s roster of antiheroes. Having one singular Batman appear in both video games could be the way to bridge the gap though.

Gotham City will likely be the setting for the Batman title, and the Suicide Squad could easily head to the same locale to have its members interact with both Batman and the colorful villains he defeats.

Until any solid information comes from DC though, this is just fan speculation talking. Fingers are now being crossed that during this week’s online DC Fandome event, that speculation leads to some reality.