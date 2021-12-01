Roe v. Wade is a case that was decided in the United States Supreme Court in the

What is the case of Roe v. Wade?

Roe v. Wade was a landmark case heard by the Supreme Court in the early 1970s.

The case of Roe v. Wade will determine the future of abortion rights in the United States.

Many have attempted to have the ruling overturned since then.

The Roe v. Wade decision from 1973 was a watershed moment in the history of the United States.

Wade invoked the 14th amendment, declaring safe and legal abortion to be a constitutional right.

The case was heard to determine whether Texas’ abortion ban, which was completely outlawed except in the case of a woman’s life, was constitutional.

The Supreme Court voted 7-2 in favor of a woman’s right to choose whether or not to have an abortion.

It stated that women have a right to privacy, which meant that they could choose whether or not to continue their pregnancy.

It also divided pregnancy into three trimesters, with the first three months being entirely up to the woman’s discretion.

States can regulate abortions in the second trimester in the interests of the woman’s health.

States can prohibit abortions in the last three months in the interest of the fetus, as long as the pregnancy does not harm the pregnant woman.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in one of the most important abortion cases in decades on December 1, 2021.

In the case of Dobbs v.

The Jackson Women’s Health Organization is the most recent case to challenge the Roe v. Wade decision.

Mississippi is attempting to pass a law that would prohibit almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, based on the Roe v. Wade decision.

According to CNBC, Mississippi argued in a court brief that “Roe and Casey are egregiously wrong,” and that “the conclusion that abortion is a constitutional right has no basis in text, structure, history, or tradition.”

Later, the only abortion provider in the state, Jackson Women’s Health Organization, pleaded with the court to “reject the invitation to jettison a half-century of settled precedent and to abandon a rule of law that this Court has said uniquely implicates the country’s ‘confidence in the Judiciary.”

“Because pregnancy has such a profound effect on a woman’s bodily integrity, her liberty interests are categorically stronger than any state interest until viability,” she continues.

Nine justices are presiding over the case, three of whom were appointed by former President Donald Trump.

The court has yet to make a decision in the case.

After the decision was made, Justice Blackmun wrote the majority opinion in the case.

“We immediately acknowledge our awareness of the sensitive and emotional nature of the abortion debate, of the vehement opposing views, even among physicians, and of the deep and seemingly absolute convictions that the subject inspires,” he said.

Justices Burger, Douglas, Brennan, Stewart, and others also voted in favor of Roe.

