Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a truck driver, will have his 110-year sentence reduced to ten years after Kim Kardashian and others begged for mercy.

As Kim Kardashian and others pleaded for clemency, truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ 110-year sentence was reduced to ten years.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a truck driver, will have his 110-year sentence reduced after Kim Kardashian and others pleaded for his clemency.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was found guilty of causing a car accident when the brakes on his truck failed during a 28-vehicle pileup in Colorado in April of this year, killing four people.

In December of 2021, the truck driver was charged with 27 charges and sentenced to 110 years in prison.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis reduced Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence to ten years on December 30, 2021, according to ABC30.

“The length of your 110-year sentence is simply not commensurate with your actions, nor with penalties handed down to others for similar crimes,” Polis wrote in a commutation letter to Aguilera-Mederos.

“I have decided to commute your sentence now because there is an urgent need to correct this unjust sentence and restore confidence in the uniformity and fairness of our criminal justice system.”

In five years, the truck driver will be eligible for parole, and a reconsideration hearing is expected in January.

Kim Kardashian and millions of others had petitioned Colorado Governor Jared Polis for clemency.

Kardashian recently took to Twitter to share her knowledge of Aguilera-Mederos and to call on Polis to release her.

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.