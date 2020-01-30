Rogers Communications fourth-quarter revenue falls

Jan 22 – Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc said on Wednesday its quarterly revenue fell, as more customers continued to shift to its unlimited data plans leading to a fall in its revenues from charging customers for additional data usage.

The telecommunication operator’s revenue fell marginally to C$3.95 billion ($3.02 billion) in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Net income fell to C$468 million, or 92 Canadian cents per share, from C$502 million, or 97 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3061 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)