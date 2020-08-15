Rogers shocks Williams to reach Top Seed Open semifinals

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Shelby Rogers stunned top seed Serena Williams 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Friday in the quarterfinals at the WTA Top Seed Open in Lexington, the United States.

Rogers, ranked 116th, fought back from a set down to grab the win after a hard-hitting two hours and seven minutes of play, collecting her third career victory over a Top 10 player in the process.

“It was important for me going onto the court thinking I could win that match, and knowing I could take care of my service games,” Rogers said during her post-match press conference.

It was Williams’s first loss to a player ranked outside the Top 100 since World No.11 Virginie Razzano upset her in the first round of 2012 Roland Garros.

“It’s good to know,” Williams said, “I can play a lot, lot, lot better.”

Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, was playing matches to prepare for the US Open, which starts on August 31.

In the semifinals, Rogers will face Jil Teichmann of Switzerland, who beat Catherine Bellis 6-2, 6-4 on Friday.

Cori Guaff, eliminating No. 8 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, will meet Jennifer Brady, who advanced by beating Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-2. Enditem