Rollercoaster fans have flocked to buy a piece of Blackpool’s most famous ride, with some paying up to £450 for the opportunity.

The Big One, located at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, has been entertaining riders for three minutes at a time, and now fans can own a piece of history.

Various pieces, including steps and parts of the original steel track, have been listed for sale as a result of a major refurbishment of the ride, dubbed the Pepsi Max Big One.

The Pleasure Beach said the listings had sparked international interest, with fans contacting them from as far away as the United States.

“Rollercoaster fans and enthusiasts have gone crazy for it,” Honor Clayton, Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s social media executive, told the BBC.

The rollercoaster opened in 1994 at a height of 235 feet above the beach, making it the world’s tallest, fastest, and steepest rollercoaster.

The Pleasure Beach, one buyer told Lancs Live, “means everything to me.”

Scott Bickerton, 33, of Crewe, who now owns several parts of The Big One, told Lancs Live: “Years ago, you wouldn’t have imagined walking out of Pleasure Beach with a piece of The Big One, and when I first became a season pass holder, I wouldn’t have imagined going home with a Big One wheel.”

“It became a possibility, and I figured, why not?”

“I’d rather have a Big One wheel in my house than walk around with a Pleasure Beach key ring on my car keys,” said Mr Bickerton, who met his wife at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and later returned to the attraction to cope with a cancer diagnosis.

I don’t want the key ring, but I’m afraid I’ll lose it.

With a wheel, you know it won’t break, and I’ll never lose it.”

The historic ride’s upgrade is expected to be completed next month.

The 125th anniversary of Blackpool Pleasure Beach will be celebrated on February 12th.

