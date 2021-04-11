Roma secure crucial away victory over Ajax with 2-1

ISTANBUL

Roma picked up a huge 2-1 away win against Ajax in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie on Thursday.

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen opened the scoring in the 39th minute at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff ArenA.

In minute 57, Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini leveled the game for Roma.

Brazilian defender Roger Ibañez da Silva, commonly known as Ibañez, netted the winning goal as the game ended with a 2-1 score.

– Arsenal draw with Slavia Prag

England’s Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw with Slavia Prague from the Czech Republic at Emirates Stadium.

Nicolas Pepe scored for Arsenal, while Slavia Prague found a goal with Tomas Holes in London.

– Quarterfinal first leg results:

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) – Villarreal (Spain): 0-1

Ajax (Netherlands) – Roma (Italy): 1-2

Arsenal (England) – Slavia Prague (Czech Republic): 1-1

Granada (Spain) – Manchester United (England): 0-2