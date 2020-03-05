Romania confirms fifth COVID-19 case

BUCHAREST, March 4 (Xinhua) — Victor Costache, health minister of Romania’s caretaker government, announced on Wednesday that a fifth case of COVID-19 infection was confirmed and that the new patient was a close contact with the one tested positive a day ago.

The new patient, a 16-year-old, is the nephew of the fourth infected person confirmed in Timisoara on Tuesday, according to the Strategic Communication Group, a government agency authorized to publish official public information.

The young man is asymptomatic just like his uncle, a 47-year-old man who sat beside a woman in a plane returning from Italy. The woman was confirmed of infection after returning home.

Thus, all infected people so far in Romania can be traced back to Italy.

“The epidemiological investigation is useful. These people are identified and put under treatment quickly,” Costache said.

Romania confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus last Wednesday after a 20-year-old Romanian was infected by a visiting Italian.

As of Wednesday morning, 35 people are currently in institutional quarantine in Romania nationwide, and 10,094 are monitored at home.

Romania has frequent people exchange with Italy. As of 2019, over 1.2 million Romanian citizens are living in Italy — the largest Romanian immigrant population in any country, also the largest immigrant group within Italy.