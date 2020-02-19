Romania – Factors to watch on Feb. 18

BUCHAREST, Feb 18 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

DEBT TENDER

Romania sold a more than planned 760 million lei ($172.48 million) worth of new benchmark Jan. 2028 treasury bonds on Monday at an average accepted yield of 3.79%, central bank data showed.

HIDROELECTRICA

Romania is considering an offer from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to buy a 5% stake in state-owned power firm Hidroelectrica ahead of an initial public offering this year, the interim economy minister said on Monday.

Also on Monday, minister Virgil Popescu said Romania must make a decision this year about a plan to add two more reactors at state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica.

He said he believed Romania could find interested investors from EU and NATO member states. Years of negotiations with a Chinese firm have yet to yield results. Alternatively, Romania could build a third unit by itself, and Nuclearelectrica manager Teodor Chirica said the unit could cost up to 3.5 billion euros.

CEE MARKETS

The forint firmed to a new four-week high on Monday following a hawkish verbal intervention by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) last week and a change in the outlook on the country’s debt to positive by rating agency Standard and Poor’s.

