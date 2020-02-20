Romania – Factors to watch on Feb. 19

BUCHAREST, Feb 19 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

ROMGAZ

Romania’s Romgaz said it has agreed with OMV Petrom and Poland’s PGNiG to make a joint offer for Exxon Mobil’s 50% stake in a long-stalled offshore natural gas project in the Black Sea if the U.S. company decides to sell.

CEE MARKETS

Hungary’s forint held near a four-week high on Tuesday while interbank market rates continued their steep climb after the central bank’s hawkish turn on inflation last week.

EU FUNDS

Romania has tapped 11.6 billion euros so far of the 31 billion made available for it by the European Commission during 2104-2020 at a rate of absorption of 38%, below the EU average of 41%, data from the EU funds ministry showed. Ziarul Financiar

