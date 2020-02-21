Romania – Factors to watch on Feb. 20

BUCHAREST, Feb 20 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT TENDER

The finance ministry plans to sell 600 million lei ($135.51 million) of September 2023 treasury bonds at tender. . It also plans to sell an additional 300 million lei of 364-day paper.

GALATI INVESTMENT

British-based conglomerate GFG Alliance will invest 2 billion euros ($2 billion), mostly in Romania and the Czech Republic, to modernise its emissions-heavy European steel plants and boost production.

It will invest 1 billion euros in its Galati operations. The more flexible electric-powered mills, which can require less than half as much manpower, will not replace coal-fired furnaces, so no jobs are under threat for now, Neil Barrell, GFG global chief operating officer, told Reuters.

CEE MARKETS

Budapest stocks led gains in Central and Eastern Europe on Wednesday, rising 0.8% as a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases in China boosted global markets.

OTE

Greece’s biggest telecoms operator OTE posted a 9.4% rise in fourth-quarter core profit on Wednesday thanks to stronger business activity in its home market.

POST-BREXIT JOBS

Britain will prioritise access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, the government said on Tuesday, setting out its plans to put an end to a reliance on “cheap labour from Europe”.

