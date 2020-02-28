Romania – Factors to watch on Feb. 26

BUCHAREST, Feb 26 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

NUCLEARELECTRICA

Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica to release fourth quarter results.

POLITICS

Romania’s centrist President Klaus Iohannis will launch fresh consultations to form a government on Wednesday, two days after the constitutional court overturned his re-nomination of ousted Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban as prime minister.

ROMGAZ

Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz said on Tuesday it recorded a net profit of 243.2 million lei ($55.02 million) in the fourth quarter, down 34.2% on the year.

DEBT

Romania’s longer-term government bonds fell sharply on Tuesday, a day after the country’s top court overturned President Klaus Iohannis’s re-nomination of ousted Liberal Party leader Ludovic Orban as prime minister.

Romania’s finance ministry rejected all bids at a tender to sell 200 million euros ($216.70 million) worth of 2025 treasury bonds on Tuesday, central bank data showed.

MONEY SUPPLY

Romanian M3 money supply rose by 9.7% on the year to 419.5 billion lei ($94.91 billion) in January, but fell 0.7% on the month, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

BUDGET DEFICIT

Romania recorded a consolidated budget deficit of 460 million lei ($103.83 million) or 0.04% of gross domestic product in January, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

The Hungarian forint strengthened against the euro on Tuesday ahead of a central bank rate-setting meeting, while stocks across the region extended losses on heightened worries about economic risks stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

