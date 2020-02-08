Romania – Factors to watch on Feb. 6

BUCHAREST, Feb 6 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

EARNINGS

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV and lender BRD Group Societe Generale, majority-controlled by France’s Societe Generale to present fourth quarter results.

DEBT TENDER

Romanian debt managers tender 500 million lei ($115.48 million) of Feb. 2029 treasury bonds.

NO CONFIDENCE VOTE

Romanian lawmakers toppled the three-month-old centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Wednesday, raising the prospect of an early parliamentary election which Orban’s party says it is confident of winning.

President Klaus Iohannis has called parties for political consultations from 1000 GMT and has said will likely designate a prime minister by the end of Thursday.

CEE MARKETS

The Romanian leu held steady against the euro on Wednesday ahead of a no-confidence vote in parliament which could see the Liberal minority government fall after just three months, while other central and eastern European currencies were firmer.

CEE CURRENCIES

Hungary’s forint is likely to just drift off a record low over the next year while the Czech crown is seen giving up recent gains, a Reuters poll showed, as central European currencies find little traction in 2020.

