Romania – Factors to watch on Feb. 7

BUCHAREST, Feb 7 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

INTEREST RATES

Romania’s central bank holds a rate-setting meeting at which it is widely expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at 2.50%.

GOVERNMENT

Romania’s president on Thursday asked outgoing Prime Minister Ludovic Orban to form a new government around the premier’s centrist Liberal party, moving a step closer to an early parliamentary election which Orban is widely expected to win.

DEBT TENDER

Romania sold 1.16 billion lei ($267.88 million) of 2029 treasury bonds on Thursday, more than double the planned amount, at an average accepted yield of 4.17%, central bank data showed.

PETROM

Romania’s top oil and gas firm OMV Petrom, controlled by Austria’s OMV said on Thursday it recorded a fourth-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders of 938 million lei ($216.67 million), down 17% from the same quarter of the previous year, driven in part by lower crude prices.

Chief executive Christina Verchere told a news conference the Romanian government needed to make changes to an offshore oil and gas bill or risk having deep waters gas projects such as its Neptun Deep one become a matter of “if” instead of “when.”

But Austrian energy group OMV also indicated on Thursday that it could be interested in increasing the stake in the Neptun block project that it currently holds with U.S. firm Exxon Mobil who has said it was seking to sell its majority participation.

BRD

Romanian lender BRD Group Societe Generale, majority-controlled by France’s Societe Generale said on Thursday it recorded a net profit of 1.49 billion lei ($344.16 million) in 2019, down 4.1% on the year.

CEE MARKETS

The Czech crown rose more than 0.8% on Thursday to scale its highest level since October 2012, after the Czech central bank unexpectedly raised interest rates by 25 basis points.

For other related news, double click on: ————————————————————— Romanian equities RO-E E.Europe equities .CEE Romanian money RO-M Romanian debt RO-D Eastern Europe EEU All emerging markets EMRG Hot stocks HOT Stock markets STX Market debt news DBT Forex news FRX For real-time index quotes, double click on: Bucharest BETI Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ——————————————————-