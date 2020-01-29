Romania – Factors to watch on Jan. 22

BUCHAREST, Jan 22 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

CHIEF PROSECUTORS

Romania’s government named three chief prosecutors to head the country’s top investigative agencies on Tuesday, ending a months-long interim leadership imposed by a previous government.

EUROBOND

Romania wiped out any concession on a 3 billion euros ($3.33 billion) dual-tranche offering as a more than three-times subscribed book showed that investors remain keen on the sovereign despite it hitting the euro market for the fourth time in 15 months.

The EU member-state will priced a 1.4 billion euro 12-year note at 180bp over swaps and a 1.6 billion euro 30-year tranche at 285bp.

CEE MARKETS

Hungary’s forint weakened against the euro in early trade on Tuesday while its regional peers held steady, and stocks across the region tracked European shares lower as the spread of a new virus in China triggered risk aversion.

