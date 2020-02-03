Romania – Factors to watch on Jan. 23

BUCHAREST, Jan 23 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

DEBT TENDER

Romanian debt managers tender 300 million lei ($69.67 million) worth of Oct. 2034 treasury bonds.

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies retreated on Wednesday morning, with the Czech crown also off its highest level since 2012 that it hit on Tuesday on expectations of a possible rate hike by the Czech central bank.

HOUSE INSURANCE

Only a fifth of Romania’s 9 million households were insured, primarily in cities, the mandatory natural disaster insurance association (PAID Romania) said on Wednesday.

PRIVATE PENSIONS

Romania’s private pension association said the average yield of the seven mandatory private pension funds reached a nine-year high of 11.8% in 2019. The funds manage net assets worth 61.97 billion lei ($14.39 billion) from 7.46 million contributors.

DISCRIMINATION

Romania’s anti-discrimination watchdog fined a city mayor on Wednesday for a speech inciting hatred after he suggested would-be parents should be screened and the rights of the Roma ethnic minority to have children restricted.

